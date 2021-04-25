Veles (VLS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $608.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. Veles has a market cap of $128,733.71 and $608.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 89.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,723.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,214.40 or 0.04640075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.35 or 0.00453346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $732.99 or 0.01535906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.00720297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.78 or 0.00489875 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00059746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.76 or 0.00412285 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,792 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

