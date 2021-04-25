Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Director Sells C$22,500.00 in Stock

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Director Daniel Marinov sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$22,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,775.

CVE:VLC traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 160,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,762. The stock has a market cap of C$72.98 million and a P/E ratio of -26.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.61.

About Velocity Minerals

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Bulgaria. Its principal property is the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Iglika gold-copper property that covers an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeastern Bulgaria.

