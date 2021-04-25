Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Director Sells C$22,500.00 in Stock

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Director Daniel Marinov sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$22,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,775.
CVE:VLC traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 160,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,762. The stock has a market cap of C$72.98 million and a P/E ratio of -26.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.61.
About Velocity Minerals
