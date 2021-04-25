Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,647 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Masco worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Masco by 16.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

MAS stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

