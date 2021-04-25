Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,407 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

PEP traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $145.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,354,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,147. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average is $140.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

