Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 268,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 98.4% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$117.08 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,168. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.45.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

