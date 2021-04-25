Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.55. 6,763,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,853,042. The company has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.