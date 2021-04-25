Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,566,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,722. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $419.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

