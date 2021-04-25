Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $200.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,634,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,890. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.72 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

