Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,860. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $217.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.68 and its 200-day moving average is $195.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

