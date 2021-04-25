Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $15.86 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 1,378.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.5% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $10,437,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.16. 443,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,006. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.08. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $94.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

