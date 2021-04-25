Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $25.85 Million Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,396 shares during the period. Q2 accounts for about 2.5% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Q2 worth $25,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Q2 by 235.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,622,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $1,296,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,211 shares of company stock worth $20,645,203. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QTWO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.83. 317,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,103. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.