Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,808,000 after purchasing an additional 95,966 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.35. 1,875,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,720. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $75.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.