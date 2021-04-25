Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1,531.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 129,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $8.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $500.18. 1,384,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $479.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $271.91 and a fifty-two week high of $502.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

