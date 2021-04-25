Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $7.12 Million Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,818 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,475,000 after acquiring an additional 484,677 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 770,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 75,322 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,660,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 113,738 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 262,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 91,620 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 94,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,282. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.