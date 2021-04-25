Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $90.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,167 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 8.6% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $90,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,901,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

