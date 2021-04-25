Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.07. 802,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.45.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

