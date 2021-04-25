Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of IUSB remained flat at $$53.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 712,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,597. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91.

