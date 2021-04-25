Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.