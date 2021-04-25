Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AVY shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.36.

NYSE:AVY traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.16. The company had a trading volume of 407,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,536. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $202.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.22.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

