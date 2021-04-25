Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $102,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after purchasing an additional 681,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 656,704 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

ELS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.57. 555,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,993. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average of $62.32.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

