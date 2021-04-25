Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,211 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

QUAL traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,539 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

