Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,229 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,189 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 14.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,252,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,307,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

