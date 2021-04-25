Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,466 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 45.2% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.36. 1,045,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.50 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

