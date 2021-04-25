Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,583 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of DaVita worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DaVita by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.60. 604,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.47.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

