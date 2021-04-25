Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,604 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 983,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,076. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

