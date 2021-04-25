Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 21,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.15. 1,320,597 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

