Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,078 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,378,000 after buying an additional 41,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,522,000 after acquiring an additional 51,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,770,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $106.66. The stock had a trading volume of 456,357 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.