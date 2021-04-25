Venus Market Capitalization Hits $603.45 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Venus has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $603.45 million and approximately $78.16 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $62.76 or 0.00130219 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,382.63 or 1.00394237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00038082 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011042 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,615,795 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

