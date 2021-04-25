Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

