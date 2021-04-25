Verasity (VRA) Achieves Market Cap of $114.36 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $114.36 million and approximately $24.64 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00129121 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,729,910,874 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

