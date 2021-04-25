VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.

VER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $41.91 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

