VeriCoin (VRC) Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $4.09 million and $11,196.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,415.05 or 1.00114876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00038624 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00137580 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000927 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002018 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,600,970 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

