VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Position Lifted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.05% of VeriSign worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,678 shares of company stock worth $7,058,601. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $211.47 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.41.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.83.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

