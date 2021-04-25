Veriti Management LLC Has $17.63 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,753 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.7% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $261.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.98. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $169.39 and a twelve month high of $261.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.38.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

