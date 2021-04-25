Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.33% of Veritiv worth $27,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Veritiv by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $721,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $677.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.23 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.64. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Equities analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.