Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.4% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

