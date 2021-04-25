Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Verso worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRS. SCW Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Verso by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Verso by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after buying an additional 474,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verso by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Verso by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 231,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $512.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

