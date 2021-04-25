Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,606,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,219 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises approximately 3.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Vertiv worth $52,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,196,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,412,000 after buying an additional 1,123,091 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,857,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,640 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 1,007.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $21.77. 2,426,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,825. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $22.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

