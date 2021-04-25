Vesper (VSP) Price Tops $40.90 on Exchanges

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $40.90 or 0.00082009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vesper has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Vesper has a total market cap of $107.72 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00060783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00270483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.53 or 0.01045661 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.19 or 0.00654018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00023519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,917.48 or 1.00084767 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,593 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

