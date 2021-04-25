Viacoin Market Capitalization Tops $39.23 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00003257 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $39.23 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.53 or 0.00460835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000593 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,976 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

