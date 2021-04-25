Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.24% of Viasat worth $27,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2,384.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

