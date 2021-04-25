VIBE (VIBE) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.83 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $7,246.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00064151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00058545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00092898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.04 or 0.00673818 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.76 or 0.07971399 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.