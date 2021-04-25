VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.62.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 63.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 67.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter.

VICI opened at $30.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

