Vid Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Vid has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $8,529.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vid has traded up 141.8% against the dollar. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00064534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00092853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.28 or 0.00670972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.36 or 0.07999111 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,731,604 coins. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

