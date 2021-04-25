Vid Trading Up 62.1% Over Last Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Vid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vid has traded 62.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $789.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00066306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00062957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.54 or 0.00726282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00094946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.18 or 0.07805877 BTC.

About Vid

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,731,604 coins. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

