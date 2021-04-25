VideoCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $769,115.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $55.92 million and $769,115.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 86.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,470,896 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

