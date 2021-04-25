VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $36.11 million and $2.01 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00064811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00018464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00094238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.49 or 0.00686891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.84 or 0.07759758 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

