VIDY (VIDY) Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $45.29 million and $4.21 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00064625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00061081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00094432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00701978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.41 or 0.07766955 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.