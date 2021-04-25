Vidya 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.22 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Vidya has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00065044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00018435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00062363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00094830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.27 or 0.00690529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,858.64 or 0.07739641 BTC.

Vidya Profile

VIDYA is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,359,208 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

