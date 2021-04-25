Vipstar Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $63.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $63.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000808 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 80.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

